Passport Fees Hiked From 1 July: 36-Page Booklet Rises From Rs 1500 To Rs 2500, Tatkal To Rs 5000
From 1 July 2026, India’s passport fees will rise, with 36-page adult booklets costing Rs 2500 and Tatkal Rs 5000, 60-page passports costing Rs 3500, and minors’ fees up to Rs 1750.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Travelling abroad from India will become more expensive from next year after the Centre announced a sweeping revision of passport and travel document fees effective from July 1. According to a new government notification, under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, notified by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the cost of a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport for applicants aged 18 and above will go up to Rs 2500 from the existing Rs 1500.
As per the government, the fee hike will be implemented from July 1 after several years of unchanged charges. The MEA stated that the updated schedule applies to fresh passports, Tatkal applications and a range of other services. A notification issued on Thursday laid out the revised structure, which increases costs across categories, including for minors and for replacing lost or damaged booklets. The officials confirmed that the adjustment reflects current administrative costs while keeping services accessible.
The Foreign Ministry also used the announcement to restate the legal status of the passport for Indians. Speaking during Passport Seva Divas celebrations, the MEA reiterated that a passport is primarily a “travel document" and should not be treated as standalone proof of Indian citizenship. The officials clarified that, though it is issued only after extensive verification and due diligence, its purpose is to facilitate international travel and attest the holder’s nationality abroad rather than act as a citizenship certificate.
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