Passport Fees Hiked From 1 July: 36-Page Booklet Rises From Rs 1500 To Rs 2500, Tatkal To Rs 5000

New Delhi: Travelling abroad from India will become more expensive from next year after the Centre announced a sweeping revision of passport and travel document fees effective from July 1. According to a new government notification, under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, notified by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the cost of a fresh or reissued 36-page ordinary passport for applicants aged 18 and above will go up to Rs 2500 from the existing Rs 1500.

As per the government, the fee hike will be implemented from July 1 after several years of unchanged charges. The MEA stated that the updated schedule applies to fresh passports, Tatkal applications and a range of other services. A notification issued on Thursday laid out the revised structure, which increases costs across categories, including for minors and for replacing lost or damaged booklets. The officials confirmed that the adjustment reflects current administrative costs while keeping services accessible.