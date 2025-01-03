Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday accused political opponents of seeking to destabilize the state by exploiting his recent apology over the 20-month-long ethnic conflict. Singh stated that his government’s top priority was restoring peace in the violence-hit northeastern state.

Addressing the issue, Singh clarified that his apology was directed at innocent victims and those displaced by the conflict, not at individuals involved in violent activities.

'Past Is Past': Manipur CM Biren Singh Appeals for Peace, Slams Political Criticism

"My statement was an expression of sadness and grief. I apologised to the innocent people and those who lost their loved ones. Why should I apologize to terrorists?" Singh remarked during a public statement.

The Chief Minister reiterated his call for unity among Manipur's communities, emphasising the importance of reconciliation and collaboration to find a lasting solution.

"The past is past," Singh said, urging the people to forgive and forget past grievances and focus on rebuilding trust and harmony.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Calls for Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister had formally apologised for the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, which claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands.

He appealed to all communities to come together to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.