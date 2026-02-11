Patanjali Foods Clocks Record Q3FY26, Revenue Tops ₹10,483 Crore on Strong FMCG Push

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Limited delivered an exceptional performance in Q3FY26, clocking its highest-ever quarterly revenue and extending the momentum into a second consecutive record quarter. Despite industry-wide challenges, including global commodity price volatility, INR-USD currency fluctuations, and broader macroeconomic pressure, Patanjali Foods Limited delivered a healthy topline growth.

The company reported ₹10,483 crore in Q3FY26 as revenue from operations, while 9M FY26 revenue reached a historic ₹29,013 crore. The EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹492 crore and the EBITDA margin was at 4.69%.

The strongest positive is the company’s FMCG acceleration. FMCG now contributes over 30% of total revenue, signifying a strategic pivot towards diversified consumer products in the FMCG segment. Over time, this trajectory positions Patanjali to evolve into a full-fledged FMCG powerhouse, reducing reliance on edible oils, with revenue reaching ₹3,248 crore and segment margins improving to 11%+ for the nine-month period. The EBITDA for the quarter was at ₹353 crores with the margin breaching the 10% mark.

The EBITDA margin in the HPC business continued to be close to 25% for the quarter, with the revenue reaching ₹628 crores and an EBITDA of ₹157 was clocked. The revenue growth was supported by stable demand trends, effective pricing strategies, and continued focus on scale and distribution efficiencies.

Category performance was equally encouraging: Ghee grew 46% YoY, biscuits rose 26% YoY, and the company’s ₹1,000+ crore ‘Doodh’ biscuit brand crossed last year’s full-year levels within the first 9 months of FY26—showcasing strong brand pull and repeat consumption.

Patanjali’s edible oil business continues to provide leadership at scale, delivering ₹7,336 crore in quarterly revenue with an EBITDA margin of 2.39%. Notably, ~85% of sales came from branded oils, reinforcing the shift toward higher-quality, brand-driven growth even amid commodity volatility—supported by brand investments and expanding distribution.

The company is also strengthening its long-term advantage through backward integration. Its oil palm plantation area has expanded to 1.08 lakh+ hectares, supported by partnerships across 12 states and 78,000+ farmers, 202 farmer producer organizations (FPOs), buyback guarantees, and operational processing mills with 13.82 lakh MT capacity. New mills coming up in Mizoram and Telangana are improving long-term supply visibility and security.

Beyond India, Patanjali Foods is widening its footprint, with exports now spanning 25 countries in the quarter and reaching 36 countries in the nine-month period. Domestically, its reach is a major competitive positive: an omni-channel network of 2 million+ retail touchpoints, alongside growing D2C and e-commerce presence.

On sustainability, renewable energy usage improved 20%, supported by 18.6 MW of captive wind power capacity out of a total of 84.6 MW—a meaningful operational strength as energy efficiency becomes increasingly important.

During the year, Patanjali signed an MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to invest ₹1,000 crore across six states. Various organizations like the World Customs Organization and Indian Customs departments have awarded AEO-Tier 2 certification for outstanding supply chain security and transparency.