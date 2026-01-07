Pathankot Teenager Held For Leaking Defence Secrets To Pakistani Handlers

Pathankot: A joint team of Haryana and Punjab police has detained a 15-year-old boy from Pathankot for allegedly leaking defence-related information to Pakistani handlers. According to sources, the boy was lured through social media to seek the confidential information. The official sources stated that the teenager was lured by Pakistani operatives through social media platforms, who preyed on his emotional vulnerability after making him believe his father had been murdered.

The police teams in Haryana and Punjab have also detained a contractor from Ambala for his alleged involvement in the espionage case. The arrest of the boy has left the security agencies shocked, spotlighting the vulnerability of the ease with which sensitive information is being shared online. The security agencies are now investigating the case to ascertain the information about those who may be compromising national security through their online activities.

Teenager's Ordeal Of Social Media Trap

According to the suspect, who is a resident of Pathankot, was reportedly drawn into the web of espionage by Pakistani handlers who contacted him through social media platforms. The teenager was made to believe that his father had been murdered, which left him emotionally vulnerable and susceptible to manipulation.

SSP Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon said, "He fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies through social media, as he was suspicious that his father had been murdered, which affected him mentally. However, the investigation did not reveal any such evidence."

Meanwhile, the latest case has brought to the fore the growing concern about social media exploitation by terror agencies and hostile governments. Several social media influencers have been targeted through social media platforms, with some even travelling to Pakistan and sharing sensitive information. One such influencer is Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old woman who had travelled to Pakistan twice and was in frequent touch with officials of the High Commission. Her vlogs and chats raised suspicions about her links with Pakistani handlers.

The investigation in the present case is ongoing, with the security agencies probing to unearth the extent of the teenager's involvement and identify others who may be compromised.

