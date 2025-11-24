Patiala House Court Remands 5 Accused in India Gate–Kartavya Path Protest Case to 2-Day Judicial Custody

New Delhi: Patiala House Court remanded five accused in India Gate Kartavya Path Protest Case to 2 day judicial custody. The court has asked the police to file a copy of the videos in the court. The court has asked to send one accused to a safe house till his age is verified, as he has claimed to be a minor.

As per the Delhi Police, "The protesters were holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma (who was recently killed in the encounter). When they tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them, but they sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. The police are now taking legal action against them".