Patna Airport's New Terminal: Grand Makeover, Upgraded Facilities Set To Overhaul Passengers Travel Experience

A view of the new terminal building at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. | Image: ANI

Patna: Patna’s Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport is set to get a brand-new terminal, enhancing the passenger travel experience with modern facilities. The new terminal building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

What we know about Patna airport’s new terminal

The new terminal at Patna’s Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crores and spans 65,155 square meters. The new terminal building is several times larger than the existing one.

Its design is inspired by Madhubani art and ancient Nalanda University, reflecting Bihar’s rich traditions while integrating modern architecture and facilities.

Passengers will experience an artistic trail showcasing depictions of Lord Buddha, Patna Sahib Gurudwara, and Chhath Puja, among other cultural elements.

The airport premises will feature a 100-foot-high Indian tricolour. The terminal will house 54 check-in counters.

It will include 5 new aerobridges, 8 X-ray baggage scanners, 5 conveyor belts, and XBIS machines for baggage security.

A ground-plus-five-floor multi-level parking facility will be available, incorporating a commercial zone on the top, integrated with the terminal building.

Additional amenities include VIP lounges, cafeterias, and various commercial stores.

The terminal is designed to handle over 4,500 passengers at a time, boosting its annual capacity from 25 lakh to 1 crore. The airport’s flight handling capacity is expected to increase from 35 to 75 flights per day.

PM Modi to inaugurate railway projects in Bihar

During his visit to Bihar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate several railway projects, informed Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railways Board.

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a railway engine factory in Dahod, where 9,000-horsepower engines will be manufactured. He will lay the foundation stone for a five-terminal platform complex in Patna, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 95 crores," he said.