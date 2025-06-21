Patna-Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Train Coming Soon. Check Expected Launch Date, Route, Fare, Other Details

New Delhi: Good news for travellers between Bihar and Delhi. The Patna–Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express—India’s first of its kind—is expected to launch soon, offering a faster and more comfortable overnight journey.

Patna-Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Train Coming Soon

With all the amenities and comfort, the soon-to-launch all-new Vande Bharat Express will make commuters' journey more relaxed and time-saving.

Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat Timings

Travel Time: Around 8 to 9 hours, significantly cutting down from the usual 12–14 hours.

Speed: Capable of reaching up

Coaches: 16 sleeper coaches with 823 berths, designed for overnight comfort.

Expected Route: Patna Junction → Mughalsarai (DDU) → Prayagraj → Kanpur → Ghaziabad → New Delhi.

Fare: Likely to be comparable to Rajdhani Express, with sleeper class estimated between ₹1,500 and ₹1,500–₹1,800.

Launch Status: Trial runs began early 2025; full operations expected by year-end.

This new Vande Bharat express train is part of Indian Railways’ push to modernise long-distance travel with high-speed, high-comfort options.

Patliputra–Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

The Patliputra–Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express is also launched recently by PM Modi. This new semi-high-speed train will operate six days a week (except Saturdays) and cover the 384 km journey in just 7 hours, significantly reducing travel time between northern Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It features eight coaches with a total seating capacity of 1,130, offering both Executive Class (EC) and Chair Car (CC) options.