Patna-Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Train Coming Soon. Check Expected Launch Date, Route, Fare, Other Details

Updated 21 June 2025 at 17:35 IST
New Delhi: Good news for travellers between Bihar and Delhi. The Patna–Delhi Sleeper Vande Bharat Express—India’s first of its kind—is expected to launch soon, offering a faster and more comfortable overnight journey.
With all the amenities and comfort, the soon-to-launch all-new Vande Bharat Express will make commuters' journey more relaxed and time-saving.
Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat Timings
Travel Time: Around 8 to 9 hours, significantly cutting down from the usual 12–14 hours.
Speed: Capable of reaching up
Coaches: 16 sleeper coaches with 823 berths, designed for overnight comfort.
Expected Route: Patna Junction → Mughalsarai (DDU) → Prayagraj → Kanpur → Ghaziabad → New Delhi.
Fare: Likely to be comparable to Rajdhani Express, with sleeper class estimated between ₹1,500 and ₹1,500–₹1,800.
Launch Status: Trial runs began early 2025; full operations expected by year-end.
This new Vande Bharat express train is part of Indian Railways’ push to modernise long-distance travel with high-speed, high-comfort options.
The Patliputra–Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express is also launched recently by PM Modi. This new semi-high-speed train will operate six days a week (except Saturdays) and cover the 384 km journey in just 7 hours, significantly reducing travel time between northern Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It features eight coaches with a total seating capacity of 1,130, offering both Executive Class (EC) and Chair Car (CC) options.
The route includes stops at key stations like Muzaffarpur, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, and Hajipur, enhancing regional connectivity and access to education, healthcare, and trade hubs.
Published 21 June 2025 at 17:32 IST