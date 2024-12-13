Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh Caught On Camera Slapping BPSC Aspirant During Protest

Patna: Patna District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh was caught on camera on Friday slapping a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirant, protesting outside an examination centre in the capital city of Bihar. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, wherein the DM was seen slapping a student during a student's demonstration over BPSC exam irregularities in Patna. Reports suggested that during the BPSC examination in Patna, students resorted to protests alleging irregularities in the exam. Following the information of the protest, the Patna DM reached the spot and tried to convince the students.

The combined (preliminary) competitive examination of the BPSC was held on Friday to recruit people in Group A and B posts. About five lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 945 centres in the state.

However, several students began protesting outside the BAPU Exam Centre in Patna, alleging that the exam’s sanctity has been compromised.