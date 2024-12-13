Published 18:42 IST, December 13th 2024
Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh Caught On Camera Slapping BPSC Aspirant During Protest
Patna District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh was caught on camera on Friday slapping a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirant
Patna: Patna District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh was caught on camera on Friday slapping a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirant, protesting outside an examination centre in the capital city of Bihar. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, wherein the DM was seen slapping a student during a student's demonstration over BPSC exam irregularities in Patna. Reports suggested that during the BPSC examination in Patna, students resorted to protests alleging irregularities in the exam. Following the information of the protest, the Patna DM reached the spot and tried to convince the students.
The combined (preliminary) competitive examination of the BPSC was held on Friday to recruit people in Group A and B posts. About five lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 945 centres in the state.
However, several students began protesting outside the BAPU Exam Centre in Patna, alleging that the exam’s sanctity has been compromised.
Alleging that the question paper was given to them late, the candidates came out with the paper and OMR sheet during the exam. They also tore the question papers and during this, the DM of Patna present at the spot got angry and slapped the students.
