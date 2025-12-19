Patna DM Orders Schools to Operate Only From 9 AM to 4:30 PM as Cold Wave Intensifies | Image: ANI

The Patna District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to change their timings for a week as temperatures continue to fall and dense fog covers large parts of Bihar. Schools will now operate only between 9 am and 4.30 pm from December 19 to December 25, with the aim of protecting children from the severe morning and evening cold.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, applies to all government and private schools, including pre‑schools and Anganwadi centres. Classes linked to pre‑board or board examinations have been allowed to continue at their usual timings so that students preparing for major exams are not affected.

In the official notice, the District Magistrate said that the sharp drop in temperature could harm children’s health, especially during early morning hours. School authorities have been asked to adjust their schedules immediately and ensure full compliance.

The decision comes at a time when dense fog has covered at least 12 districts of Bihar, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Banka, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Samastipur, Bettiah, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi. In some parts of Patna, visibility dropped to as low as 20 metres on Thursday morning, making travel difficult and increasing the winter chill.

Darbhanga and nearby areas also reported reduced visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for fog in five districts, warning that cold conditions are likely to worsen over the next two days due to strong westerly winds. Weather officials say a cold wave may grip parts of north‑western Bihar until the end of December.

According to temperature data from the last 24 hours, Sabour in Bhagalpur was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 9.9°C, which is about two degrees below normal for this time of year.

The district administration has also circulated the order to police officials, education officers and public relations departments to ensure that all schools follow the revised timings. Parents have been advised to send children to school only after 9 am and ensure they are dressed warmly.