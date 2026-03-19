Patna High Court Grants Bail to JDU MLA Anant Singh in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

Patna, Bihar: JDU MLA Anant Singh was granted bail by the Patna High Court on Thursday, paving the way for his release after spending months in custody. He has been lodged in Beur Jail for his involvement with the Dularchand Yadav murder case that took place during last year’s Bihar Assembly elections. Singh is expected to be released from prison within the next 48 hours based on the information that is currently available. Lower courts have denied his prior bail requests.

Details of the murder case

The case began on October 30, 2025, when Dularchand Yadav was shot and killed in Basawan Chak, which is within the boundaries of the Ghoswari police station in Mokama. At the time of the incident, Yadav, who had previously been connected to the RJD, was campaigning for a Jan Suraaj Party candidate. Singh was identified as the primary defendant. After being taken into custody on the evening of November 1 and appearing in court the next day, he was transferred to Patna's Beur Jail. He was detained for about four and a half months until the High Court granted him bail.

Victory from behind bars

Even while in jail, Anant Singh contested the Mokama Assembly seat and won the election. Veena Devi, an RJD candidate, received 63,210 votes, while he received 91,416. His solid hold in the constituency was demonstrated by the margin of 28,206 votes. Although he has taken oath as an MLA, his active role in the Assembly was tied to the outcome of his bail plea.

Earlier Indication of Release

Singh also made an appearance in the Bihar Assembly on March 16 to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, where he said he was going to be released soon. Following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha, Singh later announced that he would not contest elections in the future and that his elder son would stand for Mokama in upcoming polls.