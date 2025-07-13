Patna Lawyer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight After BJP Leader's Murder, Opposition Slams Law And Order Breakdown

Patna: In another chilling murder, a 58-year-old lawyer was gunned down in broad daylight by unknown assailants in the Sultanganj locality of Patna on Sunday, further fuelling concerns over Bihar's worsening law and order situation. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Jitendra Mahato, was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The brazen killing has left the locals in a state of fear as the murder incident occurred in the wake of a series of high-profile killings, including those of BJP leader and prominent businessman Gopal Khemka and another victim in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area.

The killing of a lawyer took place just hours after the BJP leader was brutally killed in the capital city of Bihar. The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, these back-to-back murder incidents have provided fresh ammunition to opposition parties, who are now intensifying their criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led government over the alleged collapse of public safety and governance.

RJD Launches Blistering Attack On Nitish Kumar-Led Government

On receiving information regarding the murder of the lawyer, the police officials were quick to arrive at the crime scene. Superintendent of Police (SP Patna East), Parichay Kumar, confirmed that three bullet casings were recovered from the site. “Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the PMCH hospital for treatment, where he died. The family said that he used to come here every day to drink tea. Today, he came here to drink tea and was shot while returning,” said SP Kumar.

He added that local police, an SDO, and forensic science teams had been mobilised immediately. “Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. The identities of the criminals and their motives behind this incident are being investigated. FSL teams, local police, and the SDO were called after I learned about the incident. All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined. The case is being investigated from every angle,” he said.

During the investigation, preliminary findings suggested that Jitendra Mahato was a lawyer by profession, though he had reportedly not been active in legal practice for the past two years.

“There is initial information that the deceased was a lawyer, but had not practised for the last two years,” the police official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited fierce debate over law and order in Bihar in the political arena. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attempted to downplay concerns, stating there was no ‘organised crime’ in the state. “There is good governance in Bihar, there is no organised crime,” Choudhary told news agency ANI. He added, “If a murder is taking place due to some personal dispute, then it is a bit difficult for the government to stop it. But no organised crime will be allowed to take place in Bihar. This is clear.”

However, opposition leaders have not held back in their criticism. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a blistering attack on the NDA government following the murder incidents. Taking to the social media platform X, Yadav wrote, “And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?”

He further derided the silence of senior government functionaries, writing, “Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?”