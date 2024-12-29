Patna Police Use Water Cannons, Lathi Charge On Protesting BPSC Candidates

Patna: A protest by BPSC candidates in Bihar's capital city Patna, turned violent when police used lathi charges and water cannons to disperse the crowd late Sunday evening. Several candidates reportedly were injured in the clash. According to the reports, the police resorted to lathi charges on the protesters, who were reportedly demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC exam.

According to SP Patna City Sweety Sahrawat, the police had requested the protesters to vacate the area, but they refused to listen. The police also offered to hear their demands, but the situation escalated when the protesters pushed the police, prompting them to use water cannons.

The protesters were demanding a re-exam for the 70th BPSC exam, citing concerns over the exam format and the use of normalisation of marks. However, the BPSC had earlier issued a statement denying the use of normalisation and stating that the exam would be conducted in a single shift.