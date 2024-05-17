Advertisement

Patna: A school in Bihar's capital city Patna was set ablaze by an angry mob after the body of a three-year-old student was allegedly found within the school premises on Friday. The child's body was found in a drain inside the school in the Ramjichak area under Digha police station. As per Patna Police, three persons have been detained in the case so far and authorities are currently gathering more information on it.

A video of the incident shared by news agency ANI on social media platform X shows a massive crowd protesting outside the Tiny Tot Academy. While the school can be seen on fire, visuals also showed burning tyres in the middle of the road outside the school's gate.

The deceased child had gone to school where he used to take tuition after school hours and when he failed to return home by evening, family members started looking for him. His body was retrieved from inside a tank in the school premises at 3 am today, police added.

Following this, locals blocked the road and set fire to the school. Fire tenders that rushed to the site managed to douse the blaze.

Patna SP Chandra Prakash said, "In the CCTV we saw that the child was entering the school but at no point, he can be seen leaving the school premises. We will investigate it as a murder case as they were hiding the body and it shows criminal intent. We have detained three persons, inquiry is on.”

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.