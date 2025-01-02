Patna School Timings Changed As Temperature Plummets in Bihar, Check Latest Update

Patna: The new year has begun with extremely low temperatures in most of North India including the national capital and Bihar. As temperature drops in Bihar, school timings have been changed in Patna. Check latest update…

Patna School Timings Changed Amid Cold Wave Conditions

The district administration in Patna has changed the timings of all schools till January 6 in view of the prevailing cold conditions.

As per an official order, it has been made mandatory for all private and government schools (including pre-schools, anganwadi centres and coaching centres) to hold academic activities from 9 am to 4 pm from January 2 to January 6.

Bihar Weather Update: Temperature Plummets, Dense Fog Reduces Visibility

The mercury plummeted in several places of Bihar on Thursday, with Dehri and Banka registering a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius each, the coldest in the region, IMD said. The minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 6-11 degrees Celsius over the next three-four days in various parts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, it said.

According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, Dehri and Banka were the coldest place in the state on Thursday, followed by Aurangabad (6.7 degrees Celsius), Buxar (7.1 degrees Celsius), Bhagalpur 7.6 (degrees Celsius), Gaya and Arwal (7.8 degrees Celsius each), Vaishali (8.4 degrees Celsius), Saharsa (8.5 degrees Celsius) and Sitamarhi (8.6 degrees Celsius).

Patna recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Low visibility due to fog was also reported from different parts of the state, the Met Department said.