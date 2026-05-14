Patna Spice Trader Shot Dead During Civil Defence Blackout In Sultanganj Area

Patna: A 35-year-old spice trader was shot dead in Patna on Thursday evening after gunmen opened fire during a citywide blackout staged for a civil defence mock drill. The deceased, identified as Pintu Kumar alias Badka (35), was targeted near Musallahpur Haat in the Sultanganj police station area just as darkness fell across the locality.

The shooting happened at around 7.02 pm, leading the busy market area to a panic like situation. According to the locals, the attackers approached at close range and fired a single shot to the head before fleeing through the surrounding lanes, using the cover of darkness to escape. Following the shocking killing, the shoppers and traders ran in chaos for cover, with cries and confusion filling the usually bustling Mandi.

After the incident, the local traders and residents rushed Pintu to Patna Medical College and Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. On information, the Patna police rushed to the site and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The police are scrutinising CCTV footage from nearby shops in an effort to identify the perpetrators.

Killing Carried Out In Planned Darkness

The police officials confirmed that the blackout began at 7 pm as part of a pre-announced Civil Defence exercise, a timing that the police believed was deliberately exploited by the attackers. Sultanganj Police Station Officer Kamlesh Kumar stated that the businessman was shot two minutes into the blackout, suggesting the crime had been planned to coincide with the drill.

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“Police are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras,” Kumar stated, adding that multiple angles were being probed, including old disputes, personal rivalries, and the victim’s business dealings. A heavy police presence was deployed in the area overnight as forensic and technical teams began collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, the killing has left the Musallahpur Haat traders and shoppers fearful, with many questioning how criminals could act so brazenly during a state-organised drill. The traders have called for increased patrolling and immediate arrests, saying that the incident has exposed vulnerabilities in public safety during emergency simulations.

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The residents in the area informed the police that the attackers appeared to have studied the area and timed their escape to avoid detection in the dark. “The criminals took advantage of the blackout-like situation to commit the crime,” one local said, raising concerns about the security arrangements around such drills.