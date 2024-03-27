Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) Chief minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated 7 power projects in different districts developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

The projects include high power grid sub-station in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda and Sambalpur and a 220-KV transmission line from Balangir to Kesinga.

While dedicating the new installations through video conferencing, Patnaik said these projects would prove beneficial not only for small industries and irrigation projects but also for students and households in the seven districts.

"We work towards providing interrupted and quality power to the people of Odisha as electricity has become a lifeline for development," Patnaik said.

Noting that the state government has launched Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project with an estimated budget of Rs 3,800 crore, Patnaik said 430 sub-stations of 33/11 KV capacity have become functional so far.

In order to solve the low-voltage problem in the state, the government targets to spend Rs 1,800 crore in fourth phase of the scheme, the Chief Minister said.

Minister Sushant Singh participated in the programme though video conferencing from Sambalpur, Ashok Panda from Khurda, DS Mishra from Kalahandi and Premananda Nayak from Keonjhar and MLA Raghunath Gomang from Rayagada. PTI AAM JRC JRC