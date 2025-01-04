Patwari Suspended After 10-Year-Old Boy falls to Death in Open Well in Jaipur

Patwari suspended after 10-yr-old boy falls to death in open well in Jaipur | Image: Screen Tragedy

Jaipur: After the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy who fell into an open well in Sanganer, Jaipur, the administration suspended a patwari on Saturday for providing misleading information about open borewells and wells in the area.

In December last year, the Jaipur district administration launched a special campaign to cover open borewells and wells for public safety, successfully covering over 2,300 such units so far.

On Friday, a 10-year-old boy named Anuj fell into an open well in Sanganer, resulting in his death.

When the Sanganer sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) reviewed the status report of open borewells and wells submitted by the patwari, it was discovered that the well in which Anuj fell had not been mentioned in the report.

The SDM then sent a report to Jaipur collector Jitendra Soni who suspended the concerned patwari.

"Patwari Shobha Meena has been suspended for submitting a misleading status report about open borewells and wells. Had the well under question been covered, the fatal incident could have been avoided," an official said.

By Friday, more than 2,300 open borewells and wells in the district were covered and the work to cover the remaining ones is underway, he said.

As per the practice, the patwaris send status reports to the SDM, who forwards them to the collector.

The collector launched the special drive following recent incidents wherein a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl died after falling into open borewells in Dausa and Kotpuli, respectively.