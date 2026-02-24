Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Emergency Sea Landing Near Andaman's Mayabunder; No Injuries Reported

Mayabunder: In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a Pawan Hans helicopter travelling from Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) to Mayabunder was forced to make a controlled emergency landing in the middle of the sea.

According to reports, all passengers, including a young child, and both pilots were rescued safely.

Race Against Time

The flight was nearing its destination at the Mayabunder helipad when technical issues reportedly forced the pilots to deviate from their path.

Eyewitnesses on the shore described a tense scene as the aircraft descended slowly toward the water, a considerable distance from the coastline.

Pawan Hans Intra Island ferry from Mayabunder became technical soon after take off, and the pilot decided to land in water to minimise damage

The helicopter appeared to maintain control as it hit the surface, suggesting the pilots executed a specialised emergency water landing.

While an official statement is still awaited on the exact nature of the mechanical failure, the controlled descent was instrumental in preventing a tragedy.

Rescue Operation

The response from local authorities was near-instantaneous. The Police Marine Force launched a swift operation as soon as the aircraft went down.

Visuals from the site showed a marine police boat pulling alongside the semi-submerged helicopter. In a coordinated effort, rescuers evacuated the shaken passengers and crew from the aircraft.

Both pilots were later seen being transported to safety in a Police Marine Force fibre boat, looking exhausted but unharmed.

"The pilots showed incredible composure," said an official close to the rescue operation.

“Bringing a helicopter down in the sea without it flipping or breaking apart is a testament to their training. Their actions saved lives today," he stated further.

Aftermath and Safety Check

Following the evacuation, all occupants were rushed to the District Hospital at Mayabunder.

Medical staff confirmed that while the passengers were panicked by the ordeal, everyone, including the child on board, is in stable condition and undergoing routine examinations for shock and minor injuries.

Investigation Underway

While the immediate focus remains on the survivor's safety, questions are already being raised about the cause of the incident.

Pawan Hans, the national helicopter carrier, is under scrutiny in the region regarding fleet maintenance.

Authorities have yet to officially categorise the event as a crash or a forced landing, though initial evidence points strongly toward the latter.