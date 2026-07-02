PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti To Attend Funeral Of Slain Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei In Tehran

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti will travel to Tehran to pay her final respects to Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after receiving a formal invitation from the Islamic Republic.

The ceremony, scheduled between July 3 and 6, is expected to draw global dignitaries, underscoring the leader’s influence and India’s symbolic presence.

The invitation was extended by Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the office of the Supreme Leader. In his letter, he described Mehbooba as a “distinguished guest of India” and emphasized the “deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilizations".

Mehbooba, acknowledging the gesture, said, “It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation. I will travel to Iran to pay my last respects to the Supreme Leader.”

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However, the invitation also highlighted the protocols of national mourning in Iran. It stated that Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, and in line with tradition, a state funeral would be held in Tehran.

Meanwhile, according to the programme, the farewell ceremony will take place at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla Complex on July 3, followed by a commemoration on July 4 and the funeral procession on July 6.

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“Mehbooba Mufti’s participation carries weight beyond symbolism. It reflects both her personal recognition of Iran’s leadership and the diplomatic importance of India being represented at such a solemn global event,” said a political analyst.