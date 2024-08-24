Published 12:57 IST, August 24th 2024
Pimpri Chinchwad: Teacher, 7 Others Arrested For Sexual Harassment of 12-Yr-Old In Pune School
A teacher of physical education and seven others have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl student at a private school.
Press Trust Of India
The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him | Image: PTI
12:38 IST, August 24th 2024