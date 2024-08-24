sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:57 IST, August 24th 2024

Pimpri Chinchwad: Teacher, 7 Others Arrested For Sexual Harassment of 12-Yr-Old In Pune School

A teacher of physical education and seven others have been arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl student at a private school.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him
The teacher was previously jailed on the charges of molestation, but the school reinstated him | Image: PTI
12:38 IST, August 24th 2024