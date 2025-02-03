Pending Claims Under Ayushman Bharat to Be Cleared, Haryana Govt Assures IMA

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Monday assured the Indian Medical Association that its pending claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be cleared.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, and representatives of the IMA held a meeting here on Monday, in which an assurance was given that the demands put forth by the IMA will be fulfilled, said an official release.

All applications received for claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana till March 10 will be paid by March 31, it said.

An adequate amount will be approved for the department in the revised budget, it said.

A budget of Rs 2,500 crore will be provided for settlement and timely payment of claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the next year, it added.

Representatives of the Haryana unit of IMA expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his "prompt action" in considering their demands.

Sangeeta Tetarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, said Rs 195 crore has been paid for the claim applications received from January 1 till now.

The remaining pending claims will be paid in February and the claim applications received till March 10 will be settled by March 31, 2025, the officer said. She said the process of claims was explained in detail in Monday's meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the claims related to medicine and pediatrics will be processed by a special team of specialised doctors, the statement said.

The statement added that information about suspicious cases that will be detected using Artificial Intelligence will be shared with hospitals as soon as possible.

She said if the claim amount has been reduced for any reason, then the hospital will give detailed information about the reasons for that reduction.

Doctors will be retrained to inspect the claim, so that the payment of the claim can be ensured in a timely manner and unnecessary deductions are not made, she said.

Tetarwal added that if a patient is not willing to get treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, then he will be given the option to get treatment at his own expense.