  • People Chant Ram Bhajan In Front of Prime Minister Modi In Guyana | WATCH

Published 22:31 IST, November 21st 2024

PM Modi visited Promenade Garden in Georgetown where he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and was welcomed by a group of people chanting Ram Bhajan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
People Chant Ram Bhajan In Front of Prime Minister Modi In Guyana | Image: ANI
22:31 IST, November 21st 2024