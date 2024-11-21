Published 22:31 IST, November 21st 2024
People Chant Ram Bhajan In Front of Prime Minister Modi In Guyana | WATCH
PM Modi visited Promenade Garden in Georgetown where he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and was welcomed by a group of people chanting Ram Bhajan.
Reported by: Digital Desk
People Chant Ram Bhajan In Front of Prime Minister Modi In Guyana | Image: ANI
