'People Gripped By Fear, Corruption, Infiltration': Amit Shah Takes On Mamata, Predicts BJP Victory In 2026 Bengal Elections

Kolkata: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kolkata to finetune the BJP's poll campaign in the state ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, teared into the Trinamool Congress saying that in the 15 years of Mamata Banerjee-led government's rule, the people of Bengal are not only gripped by fear, but also apprehensive due to corruption, misgovernance, and infiltration.

"In the last 15 years of the TMC government in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance and worry among its citizens due to infiltration," Shah said speaking at a presss conference in Kolkata.

The Union Home Minister assured that to save the country's culture, a government should come to power in the state that seals the borders of Bengal and only the Bharatiya Janata Party is in a position to guarantee that.

“Infiltration from the Bengal border is not just Bengal's issue; it is a matter of national security. To save the country's culture, to ensure the country's security, a government will have to be brought in that seals Bengal's borders. TMC cannot do this; only BJP can do it,” Shah said.

Pointing at the dramatic rise of the BJP in recent years, Shah underlined that the saffron party has grown from three seats in the 2016 Assembly elections to 77 seats in a span of five years in 2021 Assembly elections.

“In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, we received 17 percent of the votes and two seats in Bengal. In the 2016 Assembly elections, we received 10 percent of the votes and three seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we received 41 percent of the votes and 18 seats. In the 2021 Assembly elections, we received 38 percent of the votes and 77 seats. The party that had only 3 seats went on to secure 77 seats in a span of five years,” he said.

