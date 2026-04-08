People of Bengal Have Made Up Their Mind to Form a BJP Government: Haryana CM

Kolkata: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the people of West Bengal want a change in government and there is a strong wave of BJP across Bengal.

The Chief Minister was interacting with journalists on Tuesday during his visit to West Bengal after the filing of nomination papers of the candidate from Sreerampur Assembly constituency. He also conducted a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate in Sreerampur and appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the BJP candidate and alleged that the Communist Party had continuously exploited the people of Bengal. He said that with great expectations, people had formed the government of Mamata Banerjee, "but this government has committed even more atrocities than the Communists".

The Chief Minister said that the people of Bengal have now made up their mind to form a BJP government, according to a release.

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"There is neither employment in Bengal, nor are farmers able to sell their crops at MSP, nor are they getting fair prices. Despite having a woman Chief Minister, women are not safe in Bengal. He said that the kind of misrule witnessed under the Mamata government has left the public distressed," he said.

He said that the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal “has given protection to infiltrators, which has harmed our economic, cultural and social fabric.”

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"The Mamata government, embroiled in corruption, pretends to be simple, but large-scale scams are taking place under its rule," he alleged.