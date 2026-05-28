'Can No Longer Support Immoral Acts': Another Jolt To Mamata Banerjee As TMC's National Spokesperson Santanu Sen Resigns

Kolkata: Dissent within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is deepening with the party grappling with internal crisis following its landslide defeat in the state Assembly elections, where it won just 80 out of 294 seats and lost power after ruling over West Bengal for 15 years. In the latest round of jolt to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen on Thursday resigned from his post of party's national spokesperson.

‘People Of Bengal Have Rejected Us’

In his resignation letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, Santanu Sen wrote, “Even though I did not agree with views during various difficult times, I have fought publicly for the party in the media on many controversial issues, for which the common people have often spoken highly of me.”

Stating that he can no longer support “immoral acts”, Sen said, “But in the current situation, when the people of Bengal have rejected us for various immoral acts and corruption, including the RG Kar case, the Abhaya case, and cash for job corruption, my mind no longer agrees to support them as a spokesperson in any way."

Sen added that hence, he wants to resign from the post of All India Spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, taking the “verdict of the people into consideration”.

Advertisement

Mass Exodus

Recently, over 100 TMC councillors resigned from municipalities across West Bengal, most notably in the Bhatpara Municipality, where 30 out of 35 councillors stepped down.

Further, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Wednesday resigned from her post as the president of All India Trinamool Mahila Congress wing, a day after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Like Santanu Sen, Dastidar also mentioned in her resignation letter that serious incidents in the stated have "troubled her conscience".

Advertisement