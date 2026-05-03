People of Bengal Have Voted for Development, in Favour of Joraphool: Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that people of Bengal have voted decisively in favour of development, in favour of 'Joraphool', and the party will make all efforts to ensure that their democratic mandate is protected and counted without compromise. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday addressed a virtual conference with counting agents from every Assembly Constituency ahead of the vote counting on May 4.

They comprehensively familiarised counting agents with the entire counting process, clearly outlining their roles, responsibilities, and every crucial procedural step, while urging them to remain cautious, vigilant, and diligent in discharging this critical duty. "The people of Bengal have voted decisively in favour of development, in favour of Joraphool, and now it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their democratic mandate is protected, defended, and counted without compromise," the party said in a post on X.

Joraphool refers to the election symbol of Trinamool Congress. The Election Commission on Saturday announced a repoll in the Falta constituency on May 21, and votes will be counted on May 24. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh earlier rejected allegations levelled by the BJP against the Trinamool Congress over an incident in Falta.

"The BJP is staging a drama. This is their problem, not ours. We have done nothing; the people have voted. The BJP knows that it is going to lose; it is staging this drama. Goutam Das is the Officer in Charge of Kalighat Police Station. He got the chair on the BJP's recommendation through the Election Commission. He tried to copy 'Mujra Singham' by holding a gun. Our party opposed this," he said.

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BJP leader Amit Malviya had alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the BJP at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during the second phase of polling in West Bengal on April 29. Residents staged a protest in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions. Votes will be counted for assembly polls in Bengal on May 4.