"People Trying to Create Confusion...I Know When My Time is": DK Shivakumar Dismisses Reports of His Bid for CM Post

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed reports of his bid for the CM's post, saying that the people are "trying to create confusion" as he expressed commitment to the party.



Shivakumar clarified that he had not made any comments regarding the leadership issue in Karnataka, but only discussed the "good times" of the state.



"I have not conversed about anything regarding the leadership issue. In this issue, there is some misunderstanding. Some residents spoke that good times are on the way. I said, just look at it. It is not that I don't know; Some media people are trying to create confusion. You need not be confused. I know when my time is. My time is to see that I bring back the Congress government here in Karnataka in 2028. That is my priority," he said.



This comes after a person asked him several questions about the Karnataka government at a public outreach campaign at Lalbagh.



However, there are reports of a cabinet reshuffle in the state government. CM Siddaramaiah has called for a dinner meeting of ministers on October 13 but dismissed any speculation about the cabinet reshuffle, saying it will be a casual gathering.



"It's been a long time since I invited the ministers for a meal, so I've called them just for that. The dinner has no connection with the cabinet reshuffle", CM Siddaramaiah said.