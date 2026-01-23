'People Won't Name Their Daughters Mamata': BJP's Biplab Deb Hits Out At West Bengal CM, Compares Her To Mir Jafar

New Delhi: As the political climate intensifies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, a new wave of rhetorical attacks has emerged in the state, targeting not just the policies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but the very essence of her name.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb - known for his unfiltered comments- launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accusing her of betraying the people of Bengal.

Drew a comparison between Mamata and Mir Jafar

Deb further likened and drew a comparison between Mamata Banerjee to Mir Jafar, betrayal of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah during the 1757 Battle of Plassey.

Deb stated that just as Mir Jafar’s betrayal of Siraj-ud-Daulah turned his name into a permanent symbol of dishonesty, to the point where no family, regardless of faith, will use it today, many believe the name 'Mamata' is facing a similar fate in Bengal.

He added that while while the word (Mamata) itself signifies kindness and affection, the current perception of 'Didi’s' governance has transformed it into a reminder of a broken state.

Attacking further, he said “people will no longer name their daughters Mamata. We Bengalis know that the name Mamata means kindness and affection, but Didi, the way you have ruined Bengal, no one will forgive you. Bengal will not forgive you.”

BJP Leader Compares Mamata Banerjee To Demon

Biplab Kumar Deb had earlier last year also targeted the Bengal Chief Minister saying she has turned into a "demon". Like “Mir Jafar”- the historical figure who betrayed Siraj-ud-Daulah, the last independent ruler of Bengal - she has let down her very name, which means motherly affection and compassion, he said.

"There is no human value left in Bengal today. Human life seems meaningless. Murders, rapes, and arson have become routine, yet the Chief Minister remains unaffected - as if someone has done a surgery and operated her heart out," he added.

Deb remarked that the natural tenderness associated with Indian women has vanished from Mamata Banerjee's conduct.

"We cannot imagine such behaviour from an Indian woman because women generally have a motherly affection and sense of service," he said.

'Didi' branding tool

The use of "Didi" (elder sister) and "Mamata" (affection) was once the Chief Minister's strongest branding tool, helping her cultivate the image of a "grassroots" leader. However, the Opposition is now attempting to flip this script, claiming that the "kindness" the name promises has been replaced by "misrule."

This is not the first time names have become a flashpoint in Bengal. Last year, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty sparked a counter-controversy by suggesting that Bengali families would no longer name their sons "Suvendu," comparing the LoP to historical figures associated with betrayal.

