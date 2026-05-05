‘People’s Will Supreme’: Mahua Moitra Accepts Defeat, Says Put Up A Good Fight

Following a massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has officially conceded the race. In a statement that balanced grace with political defiance, the Krishnanagar MP acknowledged the shift in the state's political landscape while vowing to protect her party’s core values.

Taking to social media platform X, Moitra stated, "The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got the BJP. We respect that." She expressed pride in her party’s efforts, noting that the TMC fought hard against "unimaginable odds" on what she described as an "uneven pitch."

Despite the loss, Moitra emphasised that the TMC’s ideological mission remains unchanged. She promised that her party would continue to advocate for a secular India governed by the Constitution rather than "brute majoritarianism."

Echoing this sentiment, TMC’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose also bowed to the public’s mandate. Ghose criticized the "hostility and hatred" she believes female politicians like Mamata Banerjee face in public life but insisted that the "fight for democracy and justice" would continue.

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Bhabanipur Counting

While Moitra and Ghose took a conciliatory tone regarding the overall result, a major row erupted over the counting process in the Bhabanipur constituency. Senior leader Kalyan Banerjee revealed details of a conversation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that her victory was "stolen" through an "unethical, dirty game."

Banerjee claimed she was leading BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari until the 16th round of counting. She alleged that during the final rounds, inn areas considered TMC strongholds, thugs entered the counting centers and, with the help of central forces and election officials, removed her agents by force.

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Key Highlights of the 2026 Election:

BJP’s Historic Breakthrough: The BJP has crossed the 190-seat mark, toppling the TMC government and altering the state’s political dynamics.

Oath-Taking Ceremony: Following their landslide win, the new BJP government is scheduled to take its oath of office on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Individual Wins: Among the notable winners is Kalita Maji, a domestic worker who secured a seat for the BJP, symbolizing the party’s reach into diverse grassroots communities.