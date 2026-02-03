Perarignar CN Annadurai Memorial Day: EPS Pays Tribute To Good Governance Module Of Dravidian Leader

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), on Tuesday, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dravidian leader and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on his memorial day.

Palaniswami offered homage at Sevanti Illam on Greenways Road in Chennai, where Annadurai’s portrait was adorned with flowers. Recalling Annadurai’s life and legacy, he described the former CM as a simple man who lived an extraordinary life and said the name “Anna” continues to be remembered with affection and reverence across generations.

Quoting Annadurai’s philosophy, “Go to the people, live with them, learn from them, love them; serve them", Palaniswami said these were principles that Annadurai practised throughout his life. He said Annadurai continues to remain the guiding force of Dravidian politics and that the people’s alliance he led against authoritarian rule laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s political path for decades.

“Even today, Perarignar Anna stands as the guiding pole star of Dravidian politics. The people’s alliance he envisioned and led against authoritarian rule laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s political journey for decades to come,” EPS said.

Palaniswami also said it was the responsibility of the AIADMK, which bears Annadurai’s name, to protect Tamil Nadu and rescue it from what he describes as destructive forces. "With the support of the people, the dark regime of the DMK must be brought to an end, and the era of good governance rooted in Anna’s ideology must be restored. That alone will be the true tribute to our great scholar and noble leader," he said.

