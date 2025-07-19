'Perhaps It Was My Past Good Karma...': Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra's Identical Twin Vishal Batra | Image: Republic, X

Vishal Batra, the identical twin of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, paid a heartfelt tribute recounting his brother’s extraordinary courage during the 1999 Kargil War.

Speaking at Republic Media Network's Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, Vishal Batra said, “Perhaps it was my past good karma that I was born as the identical twin of one of the most celebrated and revered soldiers of the Indian Army.”

"My bond with Vikram is a karmic connection," he added.

He went on to describe how countless people, especially those serving in the Armed Forces, have drawn inspiration from Captain Vikram Batra’s life.

“In the last few years, I don’t know how many Army officers I’ve met who told me that they are serving in the Indian Army because of my brother, Captain Vikram Batra,” he said.

Vishal also recalled the moment 24-year-old Vikram had said with quiet resolve when the Kargil War began, "I’ll either return after hoisting the Tricolour, or come wrapped in it, but I will come back."

"He did exactly what he said and that is what nationalism is," the proud brother said.

Taking pride in his identity, Vishal said he beams with pride to call himself an Indian. “I always say I am an Indian. It brings tears to my eyes but also a lot of pride,” he added.

During the interview, Vishal also shared details of his brother's letters sent to him.

He highlighted Vikram’s exceptional bravery as a young officer of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, who played a pivotal role in reclaiming strategic peaks in the Drass region. He recalled the capture of Point 5140 on June 20, 1999, and Vikram’s supreme sacrifice on July 7 while rescuing Lt. Naveen Anaberu during the assault on Point 4875—now renamed Batra Top in his honor.

He also remembered the legendary slogan “Yeh Dil Maange More”. Posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Vikram, affectionately known as “Sher Shah” (his code name during the Kargil war), remains a timeless symbol of valour.