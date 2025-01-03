Periya Twin Murder: CBI Court Sentences 10 to Double Life Imprisonment

Kochi: Two youth Congress workers, Sarathlal and Kripesh, were ambushed on the Echiladukkam Road in Periya on Feb 17, 2019 while traveling on a bike; while Kripesh died on the spot, Sarathlal succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital. In a major update, ten people have been given double life imprisonment by a CBI Court.

Periya Twin Murder: CBI Court Grants Double Life Imprisonment to 10

A CBI court here on Friday sentenced 10 persons to double life imprisonment, while four others, including a former CPI(M) MLA, were sentenced to five years in prison for the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Periya in the Kasaragod district of Kerala five years ago. The court had found them guilty last Saturday.

The case pertains to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, allegedly by CPI(M) workers on 17 February 2019. The convicts include former MLA and CPI(M) district leader K V Kunhiraman, Kanhangad block panchayat president K Manikandan, former CPI(M) Periya local committee member A Peethambaran, and former Pakkam local secretary Raghavan Velutholi.

According to the prosecution, the twin murders were carried out following politically motivated attacks and counterattacks between CPI(M) and Congress workers in the area.