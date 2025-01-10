'Personal Choice': Mohan Das Pai Backs Freedom to Choose Amid 90-Hour Workweek Controversy

SN Subrahmanyan, the chairman of Larsen & Toubro, recently came under fire for his remarks endorsing a 90-hour workweek and working Sundays. His statements sparked a widespread debate, with critics emphasizing on the importance of work- life balance. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Aarin Capital Chairman Mohan Das Pai weighed in, emphasizing the importance of individual choice in determining work hours.

“Work Hours Are a Personal Choice”

Mohan Das Pai, who had earlier supported Narayana Murthy’s advocacy for a 70-hour workweek, reiterated his stance. “No company can impose work hours. An individual has to decide their work hours,” he said.

When asked about the competitive pressures in India and whether prioritizing work-life balance could lead to negative consequences in such an environment, Pai responded: “Competition is a function of life. If I work very hard, perform well, and deliver greater value, only then will I get promoted. If someone thinks they don’t want to do more than what’s expected, they can do their work and leave. But rewards will only go to high performers—that is reality, and we have to accept it.”

Pai further elaborated, saying, “You make the choice, but not everyone can follow that. Similarly, while we cannot force someone to work 90 hours, we also cannot force them to follow work-life balance. We live in a society with the freedom to choose.”

He defended Subrahmanyan stating, “If Subrahmanyan says he wants to work 90 hours, then fine. He is a great guy, earning a lot of money, and leading a successful life. Why are people commenting on that? This debate is becoming very silly.”

Responding to concerns that longer work hours might not guarantee increased productivity, Pai rejected the idea of passing judgment. “Why are people making a value judgment? Does that mean people who stay longer are unproductive? Let’s not pass judgments on others,” he said.

Citing Tesla CEO Elon Musk as an example, Pai remarked, “Look at Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. He works 24/7. If you don’t want to be like Elon Musk, that’s fine. But we should not abuse people who work 70 or 90 hours.” He added, “Enough people work 48 hours a week and perform well. That’s perfectly fine too.”

India vs. Japan

When asked about the long-term impact of a 90-hour workweek in India, Pai argued that only a small fraction of the population works such extended hours. “Maybe 0.5% of the population is working those hours. Nobody in India will willingly work 90 hours unless they choose to,” he said.

Pai also compared Japan, which is considering reducing its workweek to four days to improve work-life balance. “Japan is a very different culture, a very disciplined society where people respect seniors. After the Second World War, their generations worked extremely hard to rebuild the country. Now, they have become richer and can afford to reduce their work hours. India, on the other hand, is a populous and poor country. If a leader suggests a 70- or 90-hour workweek, it’s up to individuals to accept or reject it.”

Addressing Health Concerns

Concerns about health risks, such as heart disease and strokes, were also discussed, with Pai stressing personal responsibility. “People have to take care of themselves. Let’s not generalize based on one example, like the Epigamia CEO. People won’t die because of hard work. Farmers work hard every day. If someone wants to be successful, they have to work hard and be productive,” he said.

Pai added, “I worked seven days a week, but nobody forced me. Similarly, no one should force others to work 70 or 90 hours.”

