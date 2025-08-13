'Face Harm, Political Influence': Rahul Gandhi Claims Threat To Life By Followers Of Savarkar's Ideology During Defamation Case Hearing

Pune: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns on Wednesday that he might "face harm or wrongful implication" by followers of Vinayak Savarkar’s ideology during the hearing of a defamation case against him.

The apprehension was raised in a pursis filed by his lawyer before a Special MP/MLA Court in Pune, which is hearing a criminal defamation case related to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about right-wing ideologue Savarkar.

In the pursis, Rahul Gandhi’s advocate highlighted instances where BJP leaders allegedly targeted him. The submission pointed out that BJP leader R.N. Bittu had labeled Gandhi a "terrorist," while another BJP leader, Tarvinder Marwah, allegedly issued an open threat, warning Rahul Gandhi to “behave well else he may face the same fate like his grandmother” a reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

The plea also drew attention to the complainant Satyaki’s alleged connections with the families of Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin. It argued that given this lineage and the "documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies," there was a legitimate fear that Rahul Gandhi could be targeted by those aligned with Savarkar’s ideology.

"In light of the documented history of violent and anti-constitutional tendencies linked to the complainant's lineage, and considering the prevailing political climate, there exists a clear, reasonable, and substantial apprehension that Gandhi may face harm, wrongful implication, or other forms of targeting by persons subscribing to the ideology of Vinayak Savarkar," the pursis stated.

While affirming Rahul Gandhi’s faith in the judiciary, the submission urged the court to remain vigilant about the "forces, influences, and extraordinary circumstances" surrounding the case.

"The complainant himself has asserted descent from the associates of Mahatma Gandhi's assassins. In view of the grave history associated with such lineage, the Defence harbours a genuine and reasonable apprehension that history must not be permitted to repeat itself," the plea added.

The pursis further alleged that followers of Hindutva ideology have historically exploited caste and religious divisions, manipulated elections, and favored certain industrialists over the poor. It emphasized that Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, has been vocal against such policies, potentially making him a target.

"Gandhi, in his constitutional capacity as Leader of the Opposition, is standing against such policies and raising his voice for the poor and marginalised. Accordingly, it cannot be ruled out that caste-based extremists, politically motivated industrialists, Hindutva supporters, and those willing to subvert constitutional governance may harbour animosity towards the Accused," the plea read.

The submission concluded by expressing concern that the complainant might exploit the political climate to unduly influence the court’s proceedings.

Congress Rejects Claims of Rahul Gandhi Fearing Threat to Life, Says Lawyer Acted Without Consent

Congress has strongly denied claims that Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns about a threat to his life, clarifying that a written submission filed in court was done without his consent.

Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of Social Media & Digital Platforms for the Congress, stated that Rahul Gandhi "strongly disagrees" with the statement submitted by his lawyer in the ongoing defamation case. She emphasized that the submission was made without Gandhi's approval.

Taking to social media platform X, Supriya Shrinate wrote: "Shri Rahul Gandhi's lawyer had filed a written statement (pursis) in the court citing threat to his life without Rahul ji’s consent. Rahul Gandhi strongly disagrees with this."

She further announced that the lawyer would formally withdraw the statement from court proceedings on the following day.

The clarification came hours after reports emerged that Gandhi’s legal team had submitted a plea expressing concerns over his safety, allegedly from followers of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar.

Satyaki Savarkar Filed Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a defamation case in Pune filed by lawyer Satyaki Savarkar, a descendant of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The case pertains to Gandhi's March 2023 speech in London, where he allegedly claimed that V.D. Savarkar had written in a book about beating up a Muslim man along with friends and feeling happy about it.

Satyaki Savarkar has contested Gandhi’s statement, asserting that no such incident ever occurred and that Savarkar never wrote anything of the sort in his works. He has filed the case under Section 500 of the IPC (defamation) and sought compensation under Section 357 of the CrPC.

The Pune court has already granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in the matter. The legal proceedings continue as the court examines the validity of the allegations and whether Gandhi’s remarks constitute defamation under Indian law.