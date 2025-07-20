Pitbull Attack Leaves Child With Multiple Injuries In Mumbai's Mankhurd, Police Release Owner After Warning

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light on 17th July 2025 at around 10 pm in PMGP MHADA Colony, Mankhurd, Mumbai, where a pet dog bit and injured a minor child.

Pitbull Attack Leaves Child With Multiple Injuries In Mumbai

According to the information received, the minor son of the complainant was playing in a parked rickshaw in front of building no. 91A. At the same time, a resident of the same area, Mohammad Sohail Hasan Khan (age 43, profession AC repairer), deliberately left his brown pet dog (Pitbull) open, and not only this, he sat in the rickshaw with the dog, and the dog kept biting the victim child, and the accused kept sitting there and making fun.

Due to lack of control and supervision over the dog, the dog bit the child on the chin, and hand causing injury.

Not only this but the owner let the dog run after boy harming him further.

A video is now circulating on social media that shows how a pit bull dog is attacking minor boy and the owner is doing nothing to stop him.

Pitbull Attack Video

In this case, the Mankhurd police have registered a case against the dog owner under sections 291, 125 and 125(a) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS).

After the incident, a case was registered at Mankhurd Police Station at 03:28 am on 18th July 2025 based on the detailed statement of the complainant. Surprisingly, the accused, Mohd Sohail Khan, was let off after serving a notice under section 35(3) of the BNS, and no arrest was made.