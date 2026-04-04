PETA India Urges Russian Photographer to Withdraw ‘Pink Elephant’ Print Following Animal’s Death

Jaipur: Animal rights organisation PETA India has called on Russian photographer Julia Buruleva to immediately withdraw a commercial photographic print featuring a captive elephant painted pink in Jaipur, or donate all proceeds from its sale to elephant conservation efforts in India, after the animal’s death.

The print, which is reportedly being sold for over ₹3 lakh, has drawn sharp criticism from the animal welfare group.

In a formal letter to the artist, PETA India’s Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, Dr Mini Aravindan, stated that the artwork should either be removed from sale or its earnings redirected towards genuine conservation work.

“I am writing to urge you to either immediately take down the print or donate all proceeds towards keeping elephants in their forest homes in India,” Dr Aravindan said in the letter.

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PETA India highlighted concerns over the use of a captive elephant that was subjected to being painted pink for the photoshoot, an act the organisation views as exploitative. The animal’s subsequent death has intensified calls for accountability and ethical responsibility from the photographer.

The organisation emphasised that profits from such prints should support efforts to protect elephants in their natural habitats rather than commercialising images of their exploitation.

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