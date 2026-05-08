Petrol and Diesel Prices Likely to Rise by ₹5-7 per Litre by May 15; LPG Hike Also on the Cards

New Delhi: Fuel consumers are bracing for a fresh blow as petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase by ₹5 to ₹7 per litre across the country by May 15, according to sources.

The anticipated hike comes amid rising global crude oil prices and pressure on domestic oil marketing companies to align retail rates with international benchmarks. Industry sources said that the revision, if implemented, would be one of the sharper increases seen in recent months.

In addition to auto fuels, the government is also considering a price increase for domestic LPG cylinders, the sources added. Domestic cooking gas prices have remained largely unchanged for several months, leading to higher subsidy burdens.

Impact on Consumers

A ₹5-7 per litre rise in petrol and diesel would directly push up transportation and logistics costs, potentially triggering an increase in prices of essential commodities. For the common man, this could mean higher two-wheeler and four-wheeler running costs as well as elevated grocery and freight bills.

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Domestic LPG users, who have benefited from relatively stable prices, may also face higher monthly kitchen expenses if the proposed hike is approved.

Oil companies have not issued any official statement so far.