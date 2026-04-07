Petroleum Ministry To Double 5kg FTL Cylinder Supply For Migrant Labourers

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Tuesday has directed state governments and union territories to double the daily supply of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders available for migrant labourers.

The directive comes after an assessment of average daily supply during March 2-3, 2026, exceeding the 20% limit previously set in a March 21, 2026, communication.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Ministry, emphasised that these cylinders will be distributed exclusively to migrant labourers in the respective states with the assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The measure is intended to ensure enhanced access to cooking fuel for migrant workers during periods of high demand.

Mittal noted that the State Government and its Food/Civil Supplies Departments will oversee the distribution process, ensuring that the additional cylinders reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently.

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Meanwhile, addressing the recent developments in the West Asia crisis, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, denied any shortage of LPG in India, asserting that no "dryout" has been reported at petrol pumps across the country. She further noted that 6,500 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold yesterday to meet the ongoing demand for the fuel.

Speaking at the Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, the Joint Secretary further noted that all petrol pumps across the country are operating normally. She mentioned that oil marketing companies have organised 1,300 awareness camps to provide information on the availability of 5 kg cylinders to consumers. During these awareness camps, a total of 10,005 cylinders were sold by the oil marketing companies.

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"...No dry out has been reported in LPG distributor ships, all the petrol pumps are operating normally... No dryout has been reported in the petrol pumps also...6500 tonnes of commercial LPG sold yesterday...1300 awareness camps have been organised by the oil marketing companies for the past four days... Companies have sold 10,005 cylinders... The awareness camps aim to provide information on the availability of 5 kg cylinders to consumers," said Sharma.

Earlier, a high-level review meeting, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), with State officials, underscored measures to ensure adequate LPG supply across the country. States were directed to prioritise LPG distribution, particularly for domestic and essential needs, while maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and the spread of misinformation.

On reports concerning Free Trade LPG (FTL) supplies to migrant workers, States clarified that there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable. The Secretary also informed that States may consider managing targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders based on local requirements, in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the LPG supply situation across the country remains firmly under control, with several indicators pointing to stable and improving distribution. Since March 23, 2026, approximately 6.75 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold nationwide.

PSU OMCs have organised around 550 awareness camps for 5 kg FTL cylinders across states, at which more than 6,700 cylinders were sold. No dry-outs have been reported at any LPG distributorship.

Online LPG bookings have risen to approximately 97 per cent across the industry. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have increased to around 90 per cent, aimed at preventing diversion of cylinders.