Phangnon Konyak Was In Tears, Felt Insulted: Kiren Rijiju Reveals Key Details on Rahul Gandhi Insulting Nagaland Tribal MP

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP ’s Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak was in tears after being insulted by Lok Sabha’s Leader of Opposition during both parties' recent face-off in Parliament premises.

Union Minister Rijiju said that Congress leaders must inform Rahul that his behavior is increasingly becoming unacceptable.

‘Konyak Felt Insulted and Demeaned’

“Our party MP Phangnon Konyak told me that Rahul Gandhi charged in front of her and made her uncomfortable... Phangnon Konyak was in tears and told the Rajya Sabha Chairman that she felt insulted and demeaned due to the actions of Rahul Gandhi,” Union Minister Rijiju said.

NCW Urge Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman To Take Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced "grave concerns" regarding the alleged inappropriate behavior by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, toward Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak. In a press release, the Commission emphasized the importance of maintaining respect, equality, and dignity, particularly within the "temple of democracy."