Pre-Wedding Shoot Turns Violent: Photographers Assaulted By Locals Over Footwear Dispute In Karnataka Temple

Sakleshpur: A scenic pre-wedding photoshoot at the historic Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple turned into a scene of chaos and violence this week after locals allegedly assaulted a group of professional photographers.

The confrontation, reportedly stemming from a dispute over religious etiquette and footwear within temple premises, has led to the arrest of seven individuals.

A Clash Over Custom

The Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple, situated in the thick, rolling hills of Sakleshpur Taluk, has long been a magnet for couples seeking a picturesque backdrop for pre-wedding photography.

However, the serene atmosphere was shattered when a group of men from the neighbouring Mudigere Taluk confronted a visiting couple and their photography team.

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According to police reports, the altercation began when the locals took offence at the photographers operating within the immediate temple grounds while wearing footwear, a practice considered a major violation of sanctity in Hindu temple traditions.

What started as a verbal argument regarding the breach of custom quickly went out of control.

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Escalation and Injuries

The argument escalated into a physical brawl. The photographers, identified as Navi and Nandan, were allegedly subjected to a targeted assault.

The attackers reportedly turned their frustration on the professional equipment, resulting in significant damage to at least one high-end camera.

The victims sustained various injuries during the attack and were rushed to the Sakleshpur Taluk Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police Intervention and Arrests

Officers from the Sakleshpur Rural Police Station arrived at the scene to de-escalate the violence and restore order. Following a preliminary investigation and statements from the victims, a case was registered against the attackers.

Authorities have confirmed the arrest of seven individuals involved in the incident: Ashi, Prashanth, Raksha, Aravind, Uchit, Prajwal and Nishanth. All seven accused are residents of Mudigere Taluk.

While Sakleshpur remains a premier destination for creators, local authorities are now facing calls to implement clearer guidelines regarding photography protocols at sensitive religious sites to prevent future conflicts.

The Sakleshpur Rural Police have initiated a further, in-depth investigation to determine if the assault was premeditated or a spontaneous reaction to the perceived sacrilege.