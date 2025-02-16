Photos, Videos Show Clothes, Bags Lie On Ground After Stampede At New Delhi Station

New Delhi: Clothes and bags of several passengers lay scattered on the ground after a stampede occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

Witnesses described a huge gathering rushed towards platforms 13 and 14 to catch Prayagraj-bound trains where Maha Kumbh is currently underway.

According to visuals that have surfaced, several people were also seen lying on the ground getting medical attention from the authorities.

(Massive crowd gathered at New Delhi railway station)

The platforms and overbridge were jam-packed with people who had arrived at the station to catch their train.

(Clothes and bags lay scattered at New Delhi Railway station)

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

"There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," said CPRO Northern Railways.The Ministry of Railway said that the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

(Huge crowd gathered at platforms of New Delhi Railway Station)

The Ministry of Railways said that an unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm at New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14.

Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush, further leading to the rumours of a stampede-like situation. This led to the spread of panic. The situation was later controlled by easing the rush situation. Northern Railways immediately ran four special trains to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush.

Railway Ministry said that the rush has been reduced. In the meanwhile, the fainted & injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals by Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police.

A high level inquiry has been ordered by the Railways on the unfortunate incident, Ministry of Railways said.