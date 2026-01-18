PIB Debunks Claims of Govt Planning to Ban Rs 500 Notes, Urges People To 'Rely Only on Official Sources' | Image: PIB Fact Check 'X'

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has debunked social media claims that the central government plans to ban Rs 500 notes, calling the information "fake" news.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "A claim is being made in a social media post that the Government of India plans to ban ₹500 notes... This claim is #FAKE."

The PIB further clarified: "No such announcement has been made by the Central Government."

The Fact Check unit also shared a screenshot of the misleading social media post.

Advertisement

PIB urged the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information on government policies and decisions.

"For authentic information related to financial policies and decisions, rely only on official sources," the PIB Fact Check stated in its X post.

Advertisement