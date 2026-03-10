PIB Fact Check Busts Pakistani Propaganda Linking Rajnath Singh, Navy Vice Chief To Attack On Iranian Warship

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has debunked a viral claim circulating on social media that alleged India’s involvement in an attack on an Iranian ship and suggested that the Indian Navy chief was preparing to resign.

According to PIB Fact Check, the claim is being spread by a Pakistani propaganda account on X named “@Proudindiannavi.” The account alleged that, on the orders of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Vice Chief of the Navy Sanjay Vatsayan assisted in an attack on an Iranian vessel. It further claimed that Indian Navy Chief Dinesh Kumar Tripathi was preparing to resign following the alleged incident.

However, PIB Fact Check clarified that these claims are completely false and part of a disinformation campaign. The government’s fact-checking unit stated that the social media post attempting to link India’s defence leadership with an attack on an Iranian ship is baseless and misleading.

The fact-checking unit shared a screenshot of the viral post and warned users against believing or spreading such unverified claims. It also urged people to rely only on official government sources for accurate information.

Authorities noted that such misinformation campaigns are often circulated by propaganda accounts to create confusion and spread false narratives regarding India’s defence establishment.

The clarification comes amid heightened online misinformation related to geopolitical developments in the region, prompting the government to step up fact-checking efforts to counter fake news on social media platforms.

