PIB Fact Check: Viral Claim of India Having Only 2 Days of Fuel Reserves is Fake

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has strongly debunked a misleading social media post claiming that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has announced India has just two days of fuel reserves left.

In an official fact-check, PIB clarified that the viral claim is completely false.

"India has a stock of 60 days of crude oil with surplus refining capacity," the fact-check stated, reassuring citizens that there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

The government has urged people not to panic and to rely solely on verified information released by official government sources regarding fuel and gas availability.

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Advice to Citizens

Avoid sharing unverified content that can create unnecessary alarm. In case you come across such dubious claims, report them immediately to:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

This clarification comes amid efforts by authorities to curb the spread of misinformation that could potentially disturb public order and market stability. Officials have emphasized that India's strategic petroleum reserves and refining infrastructure remain robust, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

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