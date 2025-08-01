ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi On Election Commission 'Atom Bomb' Claim

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a scathing rebuke to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of “vote chori (vote theft)”, terming them misleading, factually incorrect, and intimidating. The poll body presented a detailed fact-check, complete with data, timelines, and procedural evidence, to counter Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's accusations.

The ECI's statement explained the transparency and integrity of the electoral process, particularly in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Over 31 District Election Officers (DEO), 419 electoral registration officers, and 58,834 booth-level officers participated in the process, alongside booth-level agents of all political parties. The final electoral rolls were prepared after consultation with all stakeholders, and not a single appeal was filed against the final list by any party, including the Congress.

As per the Election Commission, the massive administrative effort behind conducting the 2024 general elections involved 2,82,648 polling officers and support staff, 28 returning officers, and 259 assistant ROs, among others. These personnel executed their constitutional duties with dedication and integrity, ensuring the electoral process was conducted smoothly and lawfully across the country.

Lack of Evidence, Says ECI

The ECI pointed out that although 10 election petitions have been filed challenging the 2024 Lok Sabha results, not a single petition was filed by a losing INC candidate, raising questions about the validity of Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral malpractice. The commission questioned why, if the Congress party had open and shut evidence of malpractice, it chose not to use the well-established legal channels within the stipulated timeframe.

The Election Commission strongly condemned the Congress MP's allegations, stating that continuously making baseless accusations and issuing veiled threats to election officials is highly irresponsible and deplorable. "To ignore available legal remedies at the appropriate time, and instead make explosive claims before the media months after the elections, is extremely unfortunate and unacceptable," the ECI said.

The response from the ECI came after Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha LoP, accused the EC of erasing evidence and claimed that the electoral process was compromised.

The Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha alleged that the Election Commission was deleting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and voter data, which could prove electoral malpractices. "Voter list? Will not give a machine-readable format. CCTV footage? Hidden by changing the law. Election photos and videos? Now they will be deleted in 45 days, not 1 year. The one who was supposed to provide answers is the one deleting the evidence," Rahul Gandhi stated, further claiming, "Match is fixed. And a fixed election is poison for democracy".

The Election Commission dismissed Gandhi's claims, stating that the Congress party and its losing candidates didn't file a single petition after the elections. "Unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are an affront to the rule of law," the EC said.