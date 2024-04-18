PIL in Delhi HC Seeking Ample Facilities For Delhi CM Kejriwal to Continue Running Govt from Jail | Image:PTI

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking ample facilities for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to continue governing Delhi from Tihar Jail.

Since March 21, Kejriwal has been been in custody after getting arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi Excise policy case.

On April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody.

The PIL has been moved by one Shrikant Prasad.

The petitioner sought directions from the court to provide arrangements to Kejriwal to facilitate video conferencing with Delhi Assembly members and Cabinet Ministers for the effective functioning of Delhi government.

In his plea, the petitioner said that the Delhi government's schemes have profited the people of Delhi. He added that the his policies have been praised by the global media as well as several other reputed institutions as well.

The petitioner has sought directions to halt media from creating pressure and broadcasting sensational headlines regarding the resignation of Kejriwal and imposition of president's Rule in Delhi.

The plea further demands that Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva should stopped from "making any undue pressure by protest or statement by illegal means for resignation of current Chief Minister of Delhi".

It is pertinent to note that, earlier three petitions had been filed in the Delhi High Court to remove Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister.