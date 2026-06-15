‘Pilgrims Are Guests of Kashmir’: PDP Chief Urges Local Protection of Yatra

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said safeguarding the Amarnath Yatra is the collective duty of Kashmiris, describing the annual pilgrimage as a chance to counter hate and build harmony across India.

Meanwhile, during her visit to Pahalgam to meet hospitality stakeholders, the former chief minister stressed that every pilgrim is a guest of Kashmir.

“They carry the story of our land, our people, and our values to every corner of India. It is our responsibility to ensure they leave with memories of our love, warmth, and hospitality,” she said.

However, Mehbooba underlined that the responsibility cannot rest solely on security forces.

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“It is a collective duty of the people of Kashmir. In times of growing hate and polarization, the Yatra should become an opportunity to build harmony, strengthen human connections, and bridge divides across India,” she added.

“When Yatris return with stories of our hospitality, it helps change perceptions about Kashmir,” said Abdul Rashid, a local trader.

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“Protecting the Yatra is protecting our identity of coexistence,” he added.

Mehbooba insisted the Yatra must be “locally protected, locally supported, and locally owned,” reflecting Kashmir’s traditions of compassion and coexistence. “Every successful Yatra is a triumph of harmony over hate,” she said.