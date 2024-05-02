Advertisement

Viral News: An amazing video has surfaced on social media from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve where the confidence of a sloth bear wins him the day from a stalking tigress.

The viral video shared on social media platform X by Sanjay Kumar IAS, comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘An amazing video has come from Pilibhit TR, where the confidence of a sloth bear wins him the day from a stalking tigress. The aggressive charge by sloth bear caught her unaware. VC - Siddhartha singh.’

Advertisement

The viral video captured by safari visitors shows a thrilling encounter between a sloth bear and a Tigress. The aggressive tigress was staring at sloth bear and bear on the other hand passed by her.

Watch Viral Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Video Here:

Advertisement

An amazing video has come from Pilibhit TR, where the confidence of a sloth bear wins him the day from a stalking tigress. The aggressive charge by sloth bear caught her unaware. VC - Siddhartha singh.@moefcc @PilibhitR @ntca_india @uptourismgov@rameshpandeyifs@NGTIndia pic.twitter.com/snkBXTSIxF — Sanjay Kumar IAS (@skumarias02)

The entire incident caught in the camera sends goose bumps to viewers, shows a thrilling and challenging life of an animal inside a forest.

Advertisement

Ever since the video has gone viral on social media, viewers in are sharing their thoughts and opinions in the comment.

One viewer says, ‘Wonderful interactions!’ at the challenging life of jungle. Another viewer wrote, ‘When physical strength matches the aggressive stance, the challenger derives an advantage’.

Advertisement

The viral video of a chilling encounter between a Tigress and a sloth bear is a rare sight and a visual delight for jungle safari enthusiasts.

