Updated 10 February 2026 at 17:24 IST
Pilot Pressurised to Make Forced Landing: Rohit Pawar's Huge Claim on Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash
NCP (SP) leader and Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar has come up with an explosive claim saying that the pilot was pressurised to make the landing, which led to the eventual crash. Pawar even claimed that he has testimonies that prove forced landing.
- India News
- 1 min read
Pilot Pressurised to Make Forced Landing: Rohit Pawar's Huge Claim on Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash | Image: ANI/File
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 17:21 IST