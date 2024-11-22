Published 19:51 IST, November 22nd 2024
Pimpri Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM
Pimpri Election Result 2024 Live: Republic brings you the latest updates from Pimpri where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Counting of votes in Pimpri will begin on November 23 at 8 AM | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:51 IST, November 22nd 2024